Kazakh tenge may fall further if oil price falls to $40 a barrel -c.bank head

ASTANA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge may weaken further if the oil price on the world markets falls to $40 per barrel, Kazakh central bank head Daniyar Akishev said on Wednesday.

Annual inflation will exceed the official target of 6-8 percent this year, Akishev said, and the task now is to bring it back into this range in 2016.

Consumer prices grew by 9.4 percent in the first 10 months of this year, he told a government meeting.

From January 2014 through October this year, the tenge weakened about 37 percent. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Richard Borsuk)