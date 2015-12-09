FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh PM says tenge rate vs dollar is "balanced"
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Kazakh PM says tenge rate vs dollar is "balanced"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge has reached a “balanced position” against the dollar, Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Masimov said on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan’s central bank, which had earlier supported the tenge by selling dollars from its reserves, abandoned its dollar peg policy in August, allowing the tenge to slide about 40 percent since.

The official weighted average rate of the tenge fell to 309.12 per dollar on Wednesday from 307.87 in the previous trading session.

Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Mariya Gordeyeva and Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.