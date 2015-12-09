Kazakh PM says tenge rate vs dollar is "balanced"

ASTANA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge has reached a “balanced position” against the dollar, Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Masimov said on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan’s central bank, which had earlier supported the tenge by selling dollars from its reserves, abandoned its dollar peg policy in August, allowing the tenge to slide about 40 percent since.

The official weighted average rate of the tenge fell to 309.12 per dollar on Wednesday from 307.87 in the previous trading session.