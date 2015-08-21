Official rate of Kazakh tenge rises to 252.47 per dollar

ALMATY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The official rate of the Kazakh tenge rose to 252.47 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from a close of 255.26 in the previous trading session.

Trading volume was a modest $49.6 million, compared with Thursday’s $115.6 million, exchange data showed.

The tenge tumbled by 26.2 percent against the dollar on Thursday after the government and central bank introduced a freely floating rate, abandoning a currency corridor of 170-198 per dollar.