Official rate of Kazakh tenge rises to 252.47 per dollar
August 21, 2015 / 5:16 AM / in 2 years

Official rate of Kazakh tenge rises to 252.47 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The official rate of the Kazakh tenge rose to 252.47 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from a close of 255.26 in the previous trading session.

Trading volume was a modest $49.6 million, compared with Thursday’s $115.6 million, exchange data showed.

The tenge tumbled by 26.2 percent against the dollar on Thursday after the government and central bank introduced a freely floating rate, abandoning a currency corridor of 170-198 per dollar.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Kim Coghill

