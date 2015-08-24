FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Official rate of Kazakh tenge jumps to 218.61 per dollar
August 24, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Official rate of Kazakh tenge jumps to 218.61 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The official rate of the Kazakh tenge rose sharply to 218.61 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday, from a close of 252.47 in the previous trading session on Friday.

The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of the officially set trading corridor of 170-198 tenge per dollar.

Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

