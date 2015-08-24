Official rate of Kazakh tenge jumps to 218.61 per dollar

ALMATY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The official rate of the Kazakh tenge rose sharply to 218.61 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Monday, from a close of 252.47 in the previous trading session on Friday.

The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of the officially set trading corridor of 170-198 tenge per dollar.