Official rate of Kazakh tenge rises to 241.76 per dollar

ALMATY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The official rate of the Kazakh tenge rose to 241.76 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Thursday, from a close of 243.99 in the previous trading session.

The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 tenge per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)