Official rate of Kazakh tenge rises to 237.66 per dollar

ALMATY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The official rate of the Kazakh tenge rose to 237.66 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday, from a close of 241.66 in the previous trading session.

The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 tenge per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)