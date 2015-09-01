FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Official rate of Kazakh tenge rises to 234.94 per dollar
September 1, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

Official rate of Kazakh tenge rises to 234.94 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The official rate of the Kazakh tenge on Tuesday rose to 234.94 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, from a close of 237.66 in the previous trading session on Aug. 28.

The central bank and government decided on Aug. 20 to introduce a freely floating rate of the national currency after the tenge rapidly approached the upper end of an officially-set trading corridor of 170 to 198 tenge per dollar. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

