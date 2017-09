ALMATY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 283.98 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Wednesday from a close of 276.83 in the previous trading session.

Sept 16 Sept 15

Weighted average rate (per $1) 283.98 276.83

Volume traded ($ mln) 89.25 71.35

Multi-currency basket 186.36 183.97