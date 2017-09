ALMATY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge firmed to 279.18 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from 279.21 in the previous trading session.

Oct 30 Oct 29

Weighted average rate (per $1) 279.18 279.21

Volume traded ($ mln) 30.050 457.500 (Reporting by Almaty Newsroom)