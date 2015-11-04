FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh tenge falls to all-time closing low of 284.28 per dollar
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh tenge falls to all-time closing low of 284.28 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 284.28 per dollar, an all-time closing low, on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Wednesday from 282.70 in the previous trading session.

However, it was still well above its intraday low of 300.00 per dollar hit on Sept. 16 on the interbank market. Kazakhstan’s central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20, letting the tenge slide in line with the price of oil, the Central Asian country’s main export.

Nov 4 Nov 3

Weighted average rate (per $1) 284.28 282.70

Volume traded ($ mln) 90.500 134.500 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
