Kazakh tenge falls to all-time closing low of 284.28 per dollar

ALMATY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 284.28 per dollar, an all-time closing low, on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Wednesday from 282.70 in the previous trading session.

However, it was still well above its intraday low of 300.00 per dollar hit on Sept. 16 on the interbank market. Kazakhstan’s central bank abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20, letting the tenge slide in line with the price of oil, the Central Asian country’s main export.

Nov 4 Nov 3

Weighted average rate (per $1) 284.28 282.70

Volume traded ($ mln) 90.500 134.500 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)