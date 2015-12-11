FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh tenge falls to 311.92 per dollar, nears record closing low
December 11, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh tenge falls to 311.92 per dollar, nears record closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The weighted average of the
Kazakh tenge fell to 311.92 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock
Exchange on Friday from a close of 310.37 in the
previous session.
    The currency has weakened 1.6 percent against the dollar
this week, approaching its record closing low of 312.65 per
dollar, as the price of benchmark Brent crude fell below
$40 for the first time since 2009. Oil is Kazakhstan's main
export.
    
                                       Dec 11            Dec 10 
    Weighted average rate (per $1)     311.92            310.37
    Volume traded ($ mln)              138.200           121.000
    

 (Reporting by Almaty Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

