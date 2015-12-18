UPDATE 1-Kazakh tenge extends freefall despite tight liquidity

(Updates with second session, repo rates, background)

ALMATY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Kazakh tenge extended its slide against the dollar on Friday, as pressure from weak oil and Russian rouble outweighed tight domestic liquidity.

The weighted average of the tenge fell to a record low of 341.94 per dollar on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from 337.80 in the previous main trading session.

In the day’s second session, it fell further to 342.49 per dollar even as the weighted average overnight repo rate jumped to 228.8 percent from Tuesday’s close of 124.9 percent.

Kazakh markets were closed for Independence Day on Dec. 16-17 and opened on Friday for the first time since the United States Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Tuesday it was present in the foreign exchange market but did not stand in the way of fundamental factors. It said the tenge’s weakness was primarily due to a 15 percent drop in the price of Brent oil this month.

Brent crude traded below $37 per dollar by 1120 GMT, heading for a third weekly loss in a row. The Russian rouble touched a four-month low of 71.47 pe dollar on Friday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)