Kazakh tenge falls to 307.53 per dollar

ALMATY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 307.53 per dollar, a fresh all-time closing low, on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from 298.92 in the previous trading session.

Kazakhstan’s central bank, the main seller of foreign currency in the last two months, said on Thursday it would minimise its presence on the domestic market in order to save reserves.

Nov 6 Nov 5

Weighted average rate (per $1) 307.53 298.92

Volume traded ($ mln) 116.650 100.800 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)