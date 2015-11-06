FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh tenge falls to 307.53 per dollar
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

Kazakh tenge falls to 307.53 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The weighted average of the Kazakh tenge fell to 307.53 per dollar, a fresh all-time closing low, on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on Friday from 298.92 in the previous trading session.

Kazakhstan’s central bank, the main seller of foreign currency in the last two months, said on Thursday it would minimise its presence on the domestic market in order to save reserves.

Nov 6 Nov 5

Weighted average rate (per $1) 307.53 298.92

Volume traded ($ mln) 116.650 100.800 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.