FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazakh leader orders protests over currency reform be suppressed
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Kazakh leader orders protests over currency reform be suppressed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Thursday he had ordered police to crack down on “provocateurs” intending to stage protests as the Central Asian nation’s currency tumbled on Thursday following its free float on the market.

“If there are provocateurs ... I have ordered law enforcers to toughly suppress them,” Nazarbayev told a meeting with the country’s businessmen. “There may be people who will blackmail banks, shout and yell on street crossings. We will clamp down on these ones. I tell you this with all my authority.”

He also said the central bank had “burnt” a total of $28 billion in 2014-15 to support the stability of the tenge, including $10 billion this year alone.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov and Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.