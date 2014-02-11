FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kazakhstan's central bank vows to keep tenge stable at 185 per dollar
February 11, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Kazakhstan's central bank vows to keep tenge stable at 185 per dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removed reference to Monday’s closing rate, devaluation is from a mid-point in a band)

ALMATY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Tuesday it would protect the tenge from sharp moves away from the rate of 185 per dollar, shortly after it devalued the national currency by 19 percent.

“The National Bank will protect the tenge from sharp moves ... away from the new level of 185 to the dollar,” central bank governor Kairat Kelimbetov told a news conference. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Douglas Busvine/Jeremy Gaunt)

