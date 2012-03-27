UPDATE 2-Kazakh riot trial evokes passions in crowded court

* Mass trial begins after deadly riots in Zhanaozen

* Test for Kazakh authorities after stability shattered

* Relatives of accused cram into makeshift courtroom (Updates after trial reconvenes, adds details)

By Dmitry Solovyov

AKTAU, Kazakhstan, March 27 (Reuters) - Thirty-seven people accused of rioting in a Kazakh oil town went on trial in an overcrowded, makeshift courtroom on Tuesday where authorities will seek to restore the oil-producing Central Asian state’s reputation for stability after deadly unrest.

The defendants stand accused of participating in clashes in December that killed at least 14 people and saw police use live rounds in the remote oil town of Zhanaozen, violence that posed the most serious challenge to President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his more than two decades of rule.

The accused, mostly young men, were led into the courtroom handcuffed in pairs to applause from relatives who were crammed into a converted youth centre in the Caspian port city of Aktau, where the smell of fresh paint still lingered.

“Authorities want this to be an open and transparent process and want all concerned to be able to follow the proceedings,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Roman Vassilenko.

“We appreciate this is an emotive moment, but we call for calm as it is important due process is allowed to be followed.”

The riots erupted on the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence from the Soviet Union and followed a months-long protest by local oil workers fired after going on strike in an attempt to win higher wages for their work on the salty steppe.

Many residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau, the regional capital 145 km (95 miles) to the west, say authorities were culpable for their failure to address the strikers’ grievances. . They also question why police opened fire.

The authorities say police were forced to resort to lethal force on Dec. 16 after being attacked by violent protesters, including sacked oil workers. Under scrutiny from the West and rights bodies, they have pledged to hold a fair investigation.

Amnesty International, in a report released last week 100 days after the violence, said authorities had failed to conduct a satisfactory investigation into the use of force and firearms by security officers.

EMOTIONS RUN HIGH

Thirty of the accused, including a man on crutches, stood in a glass cubicle flanked by policemen. Seven defendants who had been under house arrest in the run-up to the trial were allowed to sit unattended in the front row of chairs.

Judge Aralbai Nagashybayev named the defendants and the crimes of which they were accused, which included the organisation of mass disorder, arson, destruction of property and the use of violence against representatives of state power.

“These people are innocent,” said Amantai Zhaumitbai, a 55-year-old ambulance driver among the dozens of middle-aged and elderly relatives present. His brother, the breadwinner for a family of seven, was among the accused.

“Why are the Kazakh authorities sitting up there on high? Why did they let this happen?” he said. “Oil has been produced here for 50 years and it’s brought nothing good to the workers.”

One woman, catching sight of her loved one in the cubicle, waved her hands in the air before falling back into her chair feeling unwell. Doctors rushed to check her blood pressure and administer first aid.

Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker, has presided over sustained economic growth that has lifted per capita GDP to levels on par with Turkey. But critics point to a lack of democratic freedoms and say Nazarbayev is intolerant of dissent.

Central Asia’s largest economy and home to 16.7 million people, Kazakhstan is the second-largest former Soviet oil producer after Russia.

SCEPTICISM

The trial began several hours behind schedule after the judge adjourned proceedings to establish the whereabouts of a juvenile defendant who failed to show up. He later appeared.

Shortly before the scheduled start, angry relatives of the accused had rushed into the courtroom to occupy some of the 170 seats in the crowded hall. They had originally been accommodated in a stuffy anteroom, where a video link was only later installed.

Many were present in the court when the trial convened after the adjournment. One woman interrupted proceedings by shouting, to loud applause: “We demand that you free them all!”

Dina, a woman from Zhanaozen whose brother-in-law was on trial, said authorities should have chosen a more suitable building for the hearing.

“People are on the verge of a nervous breakdown,” she said. “I hope that everyone will be acquitted, if only because hope is the last thing to die.”

The prosecutor-general’s office has said police acted within legal bounds and used their weapons only after a “group of sacked oilmen and hooligan youths committed mass disorder”.

Prosecutors have said a deputy regional police chief has been sued for dereliction of duty and that three other senior officers would stand trial separately for abuse of power.

Opposition politician Bolat Abilov, jailed twice since January for organising protest rallies in the country’s largest city, Almaty, said he held little hope for an objective trial.

“The first trial should be of those who fired the shots and those who ordered the shooting,” he said inside the anteroom. (Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Alistair Lyon and Andrew Osborn)