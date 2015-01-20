FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh uranium company gets $450 mln loan to refinance Eurobond
January 20, 2015

Kazakh uranium company gets $450 mln loan to refinance Eurobond

ALMATY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state nuclear company Kazatomprom has signed a $450 million credit facility with foreign banks to help refinance its Eurobonds maturing in May, the company said on Tuesday.

The loan deal was signed by Kazatomprom Board Chairman Nurlan Kapparov on Monday with a consortium that includes Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citibank NA London Branch , Deutsche Bank AG London Branch, Mizuho Bank Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the company said.

The loan was issued at an annual rate of 2 percent + Libor for 4 1/2 years, it said.

Kazatomprom issued its debut, five-year Eurobonds for $500 million in 2010. It used most of the proceeds to finance uranium output in the Central Asian nation.

Kazakhstan holds more than 15 percent of the world’s uranium reserves, second only to Australia, and in 2009 surpassed Canada as the world’s largest producer. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by Louise Heavens)

