FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kazkommertsbank expects to acquire BTA Bank stake in Q2
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Kazkommertsbank expects to acquire BTA Bank stake in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank expects to finalise the acquisition of a 46.5 percent stake in BTA Bank in the second quarter of this year, Kazkommertsbank Managing Director Sergey Mokroussov told Reuters.

A merger of the two banks is likely to happen by the end of the year, he said.

Kazkommertsbank said on Thursday it had reached a final agreement with Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev to each buy a 46.5 percent stake in BTA Bank from Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna. Kazkommertsbank said it would pay $465 million for its 46.5 percent stake in BTA. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.