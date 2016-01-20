Kazakh Kazkommertsbank says shareholders will boost capital if needed

ALMATY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan’s biggest lender by assets, are ready to boost its capital if required by the country’s regulator, the bank said on Wednesday, after Fitch cut its rating.

The bank said its capital adequacy ratio was 13 percent at the end of 2015, well above the required 10 percent. Fitch said on Tuesday the bank was likely to “require external capital support and/or a restructuring of its liabilities”. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jack Stubbs)