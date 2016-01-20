UPDATE 2-Fitch downgrades Kazakh lender Kazkommertsbank after tenge's plunge

(Adds detail, background)

ALMATY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded Kazakhstan’s biggest lender by assets, Kazkommertsbank, saying it is likely to require external capital support or debt restructuring to restore solvency after a sharp depreciation in the tenge.

The bank, in turn, said that shareholders are ready to strengthen its capital if necessary.

Fitch has cut Kazkommertsbank’s (KKB) long-term Issuer Default Ratings to “CCC” from “B-”, it said in a statement late on Tuesday, citing weak profitability and an increase in problem exposures, primarily because of the Kazakh currency’s depreciation.

KKB, which has $1.9 billion in outstanding foreign debt, said on Wednesday that its capital adequacy ratio was 13 percent at the end of 2015, well above the required 10 percent.

“However, shareholders have confirmed their readiness to strengthen the capitalisation of the bank, if the (Kazakh) regulator determines that it is necessary, and expressed their confidence in the bank’s progressive development, stable growth and profitability,” it said in a written reply to a question from Reuters.

“It is clear that this year will be tough for the economy in general and for all market participants due to high market volatility.”

The Kazakh tenge has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar since the oil exporting country abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy last August.

Fitch said that KKB’s main problem asset was its exposure to BTA Bank, which had been a subsidiary of KKB but was integrated fully last year. Fitch cited BTA loans “with remote/unclear recovery prospects”.

BTA was once bigger than KKB in terms of assets but it had to be bailed out by the Kazakh government after the 2008 global financial crisis.

KKB’s biggest shareholder is Kazakh businessman Kenes Rakishev, who owns a 56.75 percent stake through direct and indirect holdings. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Goodman)