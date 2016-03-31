FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh Kazkommertsbank says CEO to leave if chosen to lead lobby group
March 31, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Kazakh Kazkommertsbank says CEO to leave if chosen to lead lobby group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ALMATY, March 31 (Reuters) - Magzhan Auezov, chief executive of Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan’s biggest lender, will step down next month if he is elected head of a local industry lobby group, the bank said on Thursday.

Financial Institution’s Association of Kazakhstan nominated Auezov as a candidate for chairmanship on Wednesday and its members will vote on April 11, Kazkommertsbank, which has assets of about $13 billion, said in a statement.

Auezov, 40, has run the bank for one year and has been a member of its management team since 2002. Before that, he worked at the Kazakh subsidiary of Dutch lender ABN AMRO.

Managing director Adil Batyrbekov, 38, will take over as interim chief executive in case of Auezov’s departure, the bank said.

The announcement followed a change in the lender’s ownership structure.

Last August, Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh businessman whose father-in-law Imangali Tasmagambetov is the defence minister, became a controlling shareholder of Kazkommertsbank. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
