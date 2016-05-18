UPDATE 1-Kazakh Kazkommertsbank wants to buy out $300-$500 mln in Eurobonds

(Adds context, background)

ALMATY, May 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s biggest lender, Kazkommertsbank, wants to buy out its Eurobonds worth $300-$500 million, board chairman and majority shareholder Kenges Rakishev said on Wednesday.

“We have no problems with liquidity,” Rakishev said in a strategy presentation webcast. “Our bank is ready to buy out the three issues of Eurobonds with the nearest maturity dates.”

Rakishev did not provide any other details. According to Thomson Reuters data, Kazkommertsbank has two bond issues falling due this year, worth a total of $556 million. Also, a 20 billion yen ($182.9 million) bond issued by BTA, which Kazkommertsbank has taken over, matures in December.

Kazkommertsbank also has Eurobonds with later maturity dates.

Rating agency Standard and Poor’s this week lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank to “CCC+” from “B-”, citing its 2015 net loss, weak operating environment and a large number of problem assets.

Kazkommertsbank made a net loss of 18.4 billion tenge ($55.8 million) in 2015 after a net profit of 23.7 billion a year earlier. Provisions more than doubled to 176.8 billion tenge from 74.0 billion in 2014. ($1 = 109.3800 yen) ($1 = 329.9500 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Louise Heavens)