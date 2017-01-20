FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Kazakh Halyk Bank in talks with Kazkommertsbank over possible deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakh Halyk Bank in talks with Kazkommertsbank over possible deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context, background)

ALMATY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second biggest bank by assets, is in "preliminary talks" with bigger rival Kazkommertsbank, and its majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, the two banks said on Friday.

The banks gave no further details of the potential deal. Sources close to the talks told Reuters in November that the two groups were discussing a merger.

One of the sources also said at the time that the deal could involve the write-down of bad assets belonging to Kazkommertsbank, with help from the state.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara together with her husband Timur Kulibayev have a controlling stake in Halyk, which has assets of around $14.0 billion.

Kazkommertsbank, with assets of $15.7 billion, is controlled by local businessman Kenges Rakishev, a son-in-law of Nazarbayev's long-time confidant, Deputy Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.