ALMATY, May 16 (Reuters) - The planned takeover of Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank by rival Halyk Bank may take longer than previously expected, Halyk Bank chief executive Umut Shayakhmetova said on Tuesday.

"We had expected to have a clear understanding (of the deal's details) by the end of May, but the deal is very complicated... and some issues arise," she told a briefing. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Miral Fahmy)