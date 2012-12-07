UPDATE 2-Kazkommertsbank sees 2012 income at top of forecast

* Jan-Sept 2012 net profit $131.8 million

* Net interest income rises, gains on forex, precious metals

* NPLs account for 28.7 pct of gross loans (Adds forecast and detail)

ALMATY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kazakh lender Kazkommertsbank said on Friday it sees 2012 net income rising by 10 percent after the bank’s nine-month profit rose 9.4 percent.

The bank’s previous guidance was for net income to rise between 5 and 10 percent this year. The updated guidance was given in a presentation on its website.

Kazkommertsbank, which vies with Halyk Bank to be the largest lender in Kazakhstan by assets, reported net profit of 19.6 billion tenge ($131.8 million) in the first nine months of the year, up 9.4 percent year-on-year.

Profit was bolstered by higher net interest income and its foreign exchange and precious metals operations, the bank said. That was partly offset by an increase in operating expenses.

Persistent bad loans continue to hamper the recovery of Kazakhstan’s banking sector, hit hard by the global financial crisis in 2007-08 which laid bare banks’ exposure to bloated real estate markets and their reliance on external funding.

Ninety-day non-performing loans (NPLs) still account for more than 30 percent of the cumulative portfolio of the country’s 38 banks.

Kazkommertsbank said NPLs accounted for 28.7 percent of its gross loans as of Sept. 30, compared with 28.6 percent at the end of 2011. The bank’s adjusted net interest margin increased to 3.8 percent.

The bank said it expects its total loan portfolio to grow by 2 to 3 percent this year.

Kazkommertsbank, which operates subsidiaries in Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, had total assets of 2.56 trillion tenge ($17.0 billion) as of Sept. 30.

Though it regularly trades first place with Halyk Bank in terms of total assets, Halyk is more profitable, with net profit of almost 54 billion tenge ($359 million) in the first nine months. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Elaine Hardcastle)