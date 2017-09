ALMATY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan’s largest bank by assets, said on Friday it made net loss of 54.8 billion tenge ($231 million) in the first half of this year, compared with net income of 13.9 billion tenge in the same period of 2014.

$1 = 237.66 tenge Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov, editing by David Evans