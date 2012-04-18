UPDATE 2-Kazkommertsbank aims 2012 net profit growth at 5-10 pct

* Bank sees 2012 net rising 5-10 pct, same target as last yr

* FY net up 7 percent to 23.5 billion tenge

* Result in line with bank’s target set a year ago

* Provisioning charge falls 30.8 percent to 66.1 bln tenge

ALMATY, April 18 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan’s second-largest lender by assets, set a target for net profit growth of between 5 and 10 percent this year, the same as the target it set a year ago as the bank benefits from growth in the local economy.

The bank, with subsidiaries in Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, said on Wednesday 2011 its net profit rose 7 percent to 23.5 billion tenge ($160 million), within the range of the target it had set in March 2011.

Kazakhstan’s banking sector was among the first and hardest hit by the global financial crisis. It is now recovering along with the rest of central Asia’s largest economy, which depends heavily on world prices for its oil and other commodities.

The government expects gross domestic product to expand by 6.0 percent this year, after last year’s 7.5 percent growth and a 7.3 percent rise in 2010.

The bank, which accounts for 20 percent of all retail deposits in Kazakhstan, said its profit before tax increased by 10.5 percent to 31.2 billion tenge in 2011.

Provisions for credit impairment losses totaled 24 percent of gross loans and advances as of Dec. 31, 2011 compared with 20.8 percent in 2010. Provisions for gross loans are set to grow further by 1.5 percent this year, the bank said.

The provisioning charge fell by 30.8 percent to 66.1 billion tenge in 2011 from 95.6 billion in 2010.

Kazkommertsbank said in a presentation to investors it expected a flat gross loan book this year. Gross loans decreased by 0.3 percent in 2011.

It said it saw its net interest margin at 3.5 percent this year, compared with 3.3 percent in 2011. Operating expenses are forecast to increase by 10 percent in 2012 after a 4.3 percent rise in 2011.

Non-performing loans totaled 28.6 percent of the bank’s loan book at the end of 2011 compared with 25.4 percent at the end of 2010.

Last year, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s upgraded Kazkommertsbank’s long-term credit rating to B+ from B.