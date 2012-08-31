FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kazkommertsbank first-half net profit rises 9.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kazkommertsbank first-half net profit rises 9.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

ALMATY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Kazakh lender Kazkommertsbank said first-half net profit rose 9.1 percent year-on-year, bolstered by a rise in net interest income, lower operating expenses and a gain on its foreign exchange and precious metals operations.

Kazkommertsbank, which vies with Halyk Bank to be the largest lender in Kazakhstan by assets, said in a statement that net profit reached 13.0 billion tenge ($87.7 million) in the first six months of the year.

Net interest income before provisions for impairment losses rose by 6 percent to 59.8 billion tenge, while other income more than doubled due largely to gains on the bank’s foreign exchange and precious metals operations.

Operating expenses fell 4.3 percent.

The banking sector in oil-producing Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy, was hit by the global financial crisis in 2007-2008. Bad loans continue to hamper recovery in the sector.

Kazkommertsbank said non-performing loans had fallen to 27.6 percent of gross loans as of June 30 from 28.3 percent at the end of the first quarter. The bank’s adjusted net interest margin increased to 3.7 percent.

Kazkommertsbank, which operates subsidiaries in Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, had total assets of 2.54 trillion tenge ($17.0 billion) as of June 30. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.