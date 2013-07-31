FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kazkommertsbank first-half net profit rises 18 percent
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2013 / 11:09 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Kazkommertsbank first-half net profit rises 18 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ALMATY, July 31 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank net profit rose to 15.3 billion tenge ($100 million) in the first half of this year, up 18 percent on the same period of 2012, Kazakhstan’s second largest bank reported on Wednesday.

The bank’s net interest income more than doubled to 22.8 billion tenge from 9.9 billion tenge in the first half of 2012. Provisions for bad assets shrank to 37.5 billion tenge from 49.9 billion tenge.

In April, Kazkommertsbank reported a full-year net loss of 130.9 billion tenge ($866 million) for 2012 after making large provisions for non-performing loans (NPLs).

The oil-rich Central Asian nation has weathered the global financial crisis and avoided recession, but its banking sector is still haunted by a large share of NPLs, a legacy of its past over-exposure to bloated real estate markets and external borrowing.

$1 = 153.43 tenge (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
