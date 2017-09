ALMATY, April 8 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, made a net profit of 52.2 billion tenge ($288 million) last year after a net loss of 132.3 billion in 2012, it said on Tuesday.

The bank said its assets increased by 6.6 percent to 2.59 trillion tenge last year.

($1 = 182.04 tenge)