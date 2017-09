ALMATY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank > , Kazakhstan’s largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday its first-half net income fell to 13.9 billion tenge ($76.4 million) from 14.8 billion tenge in the same period of 2013. ($1 = 181.9 tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)