ALMATY, April 30 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported its 2014 net profit fell by 55 percent to 23.7 billion tenge ($127 million) from 52.5 billion a year earlier.

The bank said its assets increased by 64 percent to 4.2 trillion tenge.

($1 = 185.80 tenge)