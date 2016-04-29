FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazkommertsbank sinks to 2015 loss as bad debt provisions leap
April 29, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

Kazkommertsbank sinks to 2015 loss as bad debt provisions leap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, April 29 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank (KKB) , Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, plunged to a loss last year as it set aside hefty provisions for bad loans, it said on Friday.

KKB said it made a net loss of 18.4 billion tenge ($56.2 million) in 2015 after a net profit of 23.7 billion a year earlier.

Provisions more than doubled to 176.8 billion tenge from 74.0 billion in 2014, the bank said.

KKB said its total assets increased by 19.9 percent last year to 5.09 trillion tenge. Customer deposits rose by 46.8 percent to 3.33 trillion tenge.

$1 = 327.3600 tenge Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov in Moscow; Editing by Mark Potter

