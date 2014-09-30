FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kazkommertsbank's profit falls as bad loan provisions rise
September 30, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kazkommertsbank's profit falls as bad loan provisions rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more first-half numbers including bad loan provisions, plus context)

ALMATY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan’s biggest bank by assets, said its first-half net profit fell 6 percent as provisions for bad loans rose.

It posted net profit of 13.9 billion tenge ($76.4 million) compared with 14.8 billion tenge in the same period of 2013.

The bank’s net interest income before impairment for losses rose by 3 percent to 61.5 billion tenge, it said on Tuesday. Adjusted net interest margin - an indicator of a bank’s efficiency - stood at 3.9 percent as of June 30, 2014.

Its provisions for bad assets rose to 59.6 percent of all loans as of June 30, from 34 percent on Dec. 31.

Kazkommertsbank said its total assets increased by 67.9 percent to 4.3 trillion tenge.

Owing to lower operating expenses and an increases in fee and commission income, the bank returned to profit last year, making a net profit of $288 million. It had made a net loss of $866 million in 2012 after making large provisions for bad loans.

$1 = 181.9 tenge Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Pravin Char

