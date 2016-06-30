FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kazakh Kazkommertsbank Q1 profit jumps almost fivefold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Kazakh Kazkommertsbank Q1 profit jumps almost fivefold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, June 30 (Reuters) - The net income of Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, jumped almost fivefold in the first quarter, the bank said on Thursday.

Kazkommertsbank's quarterly profit rose to 18.451 billion tenge (about $54 million) from 3.843 billion tenge a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The lender reported sharp increases in both interest and non-interest income and reduced operating expenses by a quarter.

Kazakhstan's tenge currency has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar since last August when the oil-exporting nation abandoned its pegged exchange rate policy. ($1 = 338.66 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.