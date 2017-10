ALMATY, May 16 (Reuters) - Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan’s biggest bank by assets, reported on Thursday a near 15 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 7.3 billion tenge ($48.4 million), up from 6.4 billion tenge ($42.8 million) in the same period of 2012.

