KazMunaiGas to sell 50 pct of Kashagan stake to state fund

ASTANA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas (KMG) will sell 50 percent of its stake in the giant Kashagan oilfield to the country’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna for $4.7 billion, KMG’s head said on Wednesday.

KMG, which holds 16.81 percent in the offshore field, hopes to close the deal in November, Sauat Mynbayev told reporters.

He said Samruk was considering plans to borrow, including on foreign financial markets, to finance the purchase of KMG’s stake.