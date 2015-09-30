FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KazMunaiGas to sell 50 pct of Kashagan stake to state fund
September 30, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

KazMunaiGas to sell 50 pct of Kashagan stake to state fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas (KMG) will sell 50 percent of its stake in the giant Kashagan oilfield to the country’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna for $4.7 billion, KMG’s head said on Wednesday.

KMG, which holds 16.81 percent in the offshore field, hopes to close the deal in November, Sauat Mynbayev told reporters.

He said Samruk was considering plans to borrow, including on foreign financial markets, to finance the purchase of KMG’s stake.

Reporting by Maria Gordeeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly

