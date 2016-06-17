UPDATE 2-KazMunayGaz seeks tighter control over London-listed unit

* Offers to buy shares from minority shareholders

By Olzhas Auyezov

ALMATY, June 17 (Reuters) - KazMunayGaz offered to buy out minority shareholders of Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) on Friday as part of a move to tighten control over the London-listed subsidiary.

However, independent directors of the subsidiary urged shareholders to reject the proposal, saying it “undermines corporate governance commitments” and “significantly undervalues” the firm.

Kazakhstan’s national oil company offered $47.28 per common share, or $7.88 per global depository receipt (GDR).

The GDRs surged 5.9 percent to $7.41 after the announcement.

KazMunayGaz (KMG NC) made the offer as part of a broader proposal to amend KMG EP’s charter and an agreement governing the relationship between the two companies. The share purchase offer is conditional on the passing of those amendments, which would give KMG NC greater operational control over KMG EP.

KMG NC “believes that these changes are crucial to reduce bureaucracy and duplication, optimise cost and improve focus and decision-making, thereby promoting a turnaround in the operational performance of KMG EP,” it said in a circular.

The state-owned firm said it was not seeking to significantly increase its stake in the subsidiary and was committed to maintaining its stock exchange listing, but the offer to buy shares was not capped.

Responding to the offer in a separate statement, independent directors of KMG EP advised caution.

“KMG EP’s independent non-executive directors strongly recommend that all independent shareholders vote against the resolutions proposed by KMG NC,” KMG EP said.

Upstream-focused KMG EP is sitting on a cash pile of more than $3 billion while indebted parent KMG NC narrowly averted default last year. Kazakhstan’s central bank effectively printed the equivalent of $4 billion to bail it out.

Voting on the offer, worth $1.163 billion according to Thomson Reuters data, and the legal amendments is expected to take place at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Aug. 3.

The move follows complaints from some minority shareholders about financial pressure put on KMG EP by its parent company and the government.

Floated 10 years ago, KMG EP enjoys a high degree of autonomy thanks to the current relationship agreement and the presence of three powerful independent directors on its board.

KMG NC has a 58 percent stake in KMG EP. Minority shareholders, including Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, and funds overseen by managers such as BlackRock, own 34 percent. (Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)