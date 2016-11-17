UPDATE 1-KazMunaiGas EP's nine-month profit drops after one-off gain last year

(Adds details)

ALMATY, Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Kazakhstan's third biggest oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) reported a 45 percent drop in nine-month net profit on Thursday, citing a one-off gain in the same period last year from the sharp depreciation in the tenge currency.

* London-listed KMG EP made a net profit of 76 billion tenge ($220 million) in January-September 2016, it said in a statement. That was down from a net profit of 138 billion tenge in the same period of 2015, which included a foreign exchange gain of 262 billion tenge.

* Net profit in the third quarter was 58 billion tenge, up from 0.9 billion tenge and 16 billion tenge in the first and second quarters respectively. The company did not give comparable data for the same period last year.

* The increase was largely a result of the company's switch to a new processing scheme in April, as well as lower taxes related to court rulings and positive changes in tax legislation.

* KMG EP, obliged to sell some of its crude on the domestic market, renegotiated the terms of such supplies with its parent company, state-owned KazMunayGaz, in April to get a higher price for its crude.

* KMG EP's revenue in the first nine months of 2016 was 515 billion tenge, up 47 percent compared with the same period in 2015, which reflected higher prices of domestic sales as well as the depreciation of the tenge which has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar since August 2015. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Susan Fenton)