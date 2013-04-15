FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KazMunaiGas to meet investors, eyes Eurobond issue
April 15, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 4 years

KazMunaiGas to meet investors, eyes Eurobond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, April 15 (Reuters) - State-run KazMunaiGas, Kazakhstan’s second-largest oil producer, will begin on Tuesday meetings with investors in the United States, Britain and Kazakhstan on a Eurobond issue which may follow afterwards, the company said on Monday.

The meetings are arranged by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays - acting as international lead managers and bookrunners - and Kazakh investment companies Halyk Finance and Visor Capital, KazMunaiGas said in a statement posted on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (www.kase.kz).

A final decision on the Eurobond will depend on market conditions, it said, without disclosing a potential size of the issue. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by James Jukwey)

