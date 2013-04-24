FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2013

KazMunaiGas plans 2 Eurobonds for up to $10.5 bln - bookrunner

ALMATY, April 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state oil company KazMunaiGas plans two Eurobond issues worth a total of up to $10.5 billion and opened books for bids on Wednesday, its lead manager and bookrunner Halyk Finance said on Wednesday.

The first issue of the dollar-denominated bonds, with a nominal value of no less than $500 million, will have maturity of 10 years with a yield guidance of below 4.65 percent annual, Halyk Finance said in a statement posted on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

The second issue, with a nominal value of no less than $500 million, will have maturity of 30-years with yield guidance of below 6.0 percent annual, it said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Keiron Henderson)

