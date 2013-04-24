UPDATE 1-KazMunaiGas plans 2 Eurobonds for up to $10.5 bln - bookrunner

(Adds details)

ALMATY, April 24 (Reuters) - State-run KazMunaiGas, Kazakhstan’s second-largest oil producer, plans two Eurobond issues worth a total of up to $10.5 billion and opened books for bids on Wednesday, its lead manager and bookrunner Halyk Finance said.

The first issue of the dollar-denominated bonds, with a nominal value of no less than $500 million, will have maturity of 10 years with a yield guidance of below 4.65 percent annual, Halyk Finance said in a statement posted on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

The second issue, with a nominal value of no less than $500 million, will have maturity of 30-years with yield guidance of below 6.0 percent annual, it said.

Halyk Finance said the books would be closed at 1900 Almaty time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday.

KazMuaniGas announced on April 15 that it would hold meetings with investors in the United States, Britain and Kazakhstan on a Eurobond issue, saying it would make the final decision “depending on market conditions”.

The company said at the time that the meetings were being arranged by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays - acting as international lead managers and bookrunners - and Kazakh investment companies Halyk Finance and Visor Capital. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Keiron Henderson)