KazMunaiGas begins roadshow in U.S., Europe before possible debt issue

ALMATY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas (KMG) said on Thursday it had begun a roadshow in Europe and the United States for a possible debt issue denominated in dollars.

KMG has mandated Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, and SkyBridge Invest and Kazkommerts Securities as Kazakh lead managers and Kazakh bookrunners, the company said in a statement published by the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

It said it was looking to issue senior unsecured debt in U.S. dollars, but gave no volume, adding that a final decision on this transaction would depend on market conditions.

Last year, KMG raised $3 billion via two Eurobond tranches, part of its borrowing programme of up to $10.5 billion.

KMG is rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, BBB- by Standard and Poor’s and BBB by Fitch.

Kazakhstan returned to international debt markets as a sovereign borrower this month after a 14-year absence, issuing a total of $2.5 billion of debt via a dual-tranche Eurobond. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)