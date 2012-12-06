Kazakh oil pipeline attracts strong demand as first People's IPO

* KazTransOil sells 10 pct for $186 mln, valuing it at $1.86 bln

* First Kazakh “People’s IPO” attracts $372 mln in offers

* Trading to begin on Dec. 25

* State grid, airline, gas pipeline company to float in 2013

By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A share sale by KazTransOil, Kazakhstan’s oil pipeline monopoly, attracted demand equal to double the $186 million worth on offer in the launch of the country’s “People’s IPO” programme, the company said on Thursday.

KazTransOil is floating a 10 percent stake in an initial public offering (IPO) as it kicks off a government drive to attract private investors into state-run companies and invigorate the small local stock market.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy and oil exporter, plans to raise about $500 million from the first round of IPOs in the programme. Its sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, will sell stakes of between 5 percent and 20 percent in several companies.

KazTransOil said it had received orders totalling 55.9 billion tenge ($372 million) when books closed on Dec. 5, exactly double the amount on offer. The company is selling shares at 725 tenge ($4.82) each.

“The population has responded with great interest to the People’s IPO programme,” Deputy Prime Minister Kairat Kelimbetov told reporters.

Trading of the shares on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange is scheduled to begin on Dec. 25.

Kazakh citizens, who are given priority, placed orders worth a total of 18.7 billion tenge, or about two-thirds of the 28 billion tenge to be raised, the company said.

Arken Arystanov, chief executive of state-owned KazPost, the transfer agent for the IPO, said pensioners were among those to subscribe in large numbers.

“They said that they were buying shares for their grandchildren. That tells us these are long-term investments, that this is not about speculation,” he said.

Samruk-Kazyna expects about half a million of Kazakhstan’s 16.7 million population to participate in the five-year People’s IPO programme. The first listings were initially scheduled for the third quarter but were delayed due to volatile global share markets.

The companies scheduled for IPOs next year include state power grid operator KEGOC, national airline Air Astana and gas pipeline company KazTransGas.

The jewels in Samruk-Kazyna’s crown also include state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, uranium miner Kazatomprom and railway monopoly Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, which will go public at a later date.

KazTransOil, a subsidiary of KazMunaiGas, is responsible for around 8,000 kilometres of pipelines that snake across a country four times the size of Texas.

The company shipped 59 percent of the crude oil produced by Kazakhstan last year, both for export and to domestic consumers. Kazakhstan is the largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia and holds 3 percent of the world’s recoverable crude reserves. (Additional reporting and writing by Robin Paxton; editing by Jane Baird)