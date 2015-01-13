FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-KB Home warns on margins, homebuilder shares fall
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-KB Home warns on margins, homebuilder shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects KB Home stock code)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - KB Home, the No. 5 U.S. homebuilder, said it expected a “significant” drop in gross margins in the current quarter, sending down its shares along with those of its competitors.

The company, which reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices, said margins in the first quarter would be squeezed by higher costs for labor and materials and increased sales incentives.

However, Chief Executive Jeff Mezger said margins would improve sequentially from the second quarter.

“We do not expect to reach our housing gross profit margin goal of 20 percent in 2015,” Mezger said on a conference call.

KB Home’s shares fell as much as 14 percent to $14.28 after initially rising on the upbeat results.

The company’s adjusted gross housing profit margin was 18.7 percent in 2014, up from 18.4 percent in 2013.

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc, the biggest U.S. homebuilder by number of homes sold, were down 4.8 percent in early afternoon trading, while those of No. 2 Lennar Corp were down 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

