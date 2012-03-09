FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's KB picks HSBC to advise on possible ING deal - report
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 6 years

S.Korea's KB picks HSBC to advise on possible ING deal - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top mortgage lender KB Financial Group Inc has picked HSBC Holdings Plc to advise on its interest in ING Groep NV’s Asia insurance operations, the Korean Economic Daily said in an unsourced report on Friday.

KB’s chairman said last month that the firm was interested in buying ING’s South Korean operations and was willing to find a partner if the entire Asia-Pacific operations of ING were put on sale as a package.

KB was not immediately available to comment.

