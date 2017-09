Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bank Petrocommerce :

* Completes placement of first and second additional issues of BO-02 series bonds in full

* Completes placement of additional issue of BO-03 series bonds in full Source texts: bit.ly/1AR2X8K, bit.ly/1xkeFpW, bit.ly/1AR358m Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)