Belgian regulator clears KBC to pay back regional aid -paper
June 20, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 4 years

Belgian regulator clears KBC to pay back regional aid -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - The Belgian central bank, which acts as the regulator for the country’s banking sector, has cleared KBC to pay back part of the regional aid it received during the financial crisis, a Belgian newspaper reported on Thursday.

KBC, which received 7 billion euros ($9.38 billion) from Belgium and the region of Flanders, said at the end of last year it planned to pay back 1.17 billion euros to the Flemish government by the middle of 2013.

Dutch-language business daily De Tijd said it has been told by a number of sources that the central bank has cleared KBC to pay back the money.

The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswomen for KBC said she believed the bank had not yet received official notification from the central bank.

$1 = 0.7461 euros Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by David Cowell

