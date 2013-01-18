FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KBC places $1 bln sale of contingent capital notes
January 18, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

KBC places $1 bln sale of contingent capital notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Belgian bank and insurance group KBC said on Friday it had placed $1 billion of contingent capital notes with institutions and rich individuals after an offer than was eight times oversubscribed.

The notes will carry a coupon of 8 percent and have a maturity of 10 years with an optional call at year five. They were sold across Europe and Asia.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley were mandated as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers, and KBC Bank acted as Joint Lead Manager. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ben Deighton)

