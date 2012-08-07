FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit up for largest Czech bank CSOB, loans grow
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Profit up for largest Czech bank CSOB, loans grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Net profit of the Czech Republic’s largest bank CSOB rose 27 percent in the first half to 7.9 billion crowns ($390.86 million), helped by rising loan growth and trading income along with a steep drop in impairment charges after it wrote off Greek debt in 2011.

Loan growth reached 13 percent in the first half thanks to a 15 percent rise in mortgages and an increase in corporate lending, the bank said on Tuesday.

Impairment costs fell 84 percent year-on-year.

CSOB, a unit of Belgium’s KBC, said it sold Greek bonds it received earlier this year under an exchange programme to ease the euro zone member’s debt burden. CSOB said it had also sold Spanish government bonds, of which it held 610 million crowns at the end of 2011. ($1 = 20.2118 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.